ZAMBIA football legend and former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya has officially announced that he will not be contesting the highly anticipated Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elections slated for March 29, 2025.

Bwalya, who famously led the Chipolopolo to their historic victory in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as FAZ president, had initially expressed interest in participating in the elections to address critical challenges affecting Zambian football.

However, after careful consideration, the 1988 African Footballer of the year has chosen to withdraw from the race.

“I am filled with hope and determination as a passionate advocate for Zambian football. After much reflection, I have made the decision not to participate in the 2025 FAZ elections,” Bwalya stated.

The football icon emphasized that his decision to consider running was driven by a vision to improve Zambian football and resolve issues that have hindered its progress.

He revealed that there had been engagements with global partners who showed a keen interest in investing in Zambian football but were discouraged by the current system of governance.

“Our initial intention to run was inspired by a vision to address the challenges facing Zambian football, issues that have hindered our progress and success. We engaged with global partners eager to invest in our football, yet they, like many Zambians, have become disheartened by a system that has strayed from its purpose,” Bwalya said.

Despite confirming his intentions not to participate in the election, Bwalya urged the football community to demand for a leadership with great values that will make Zambian football unique.

Kalu highlighted the importance of fostering unity, joy, and patriotism through the sport.

“To the football community and our passionate fans, I urge you to demand a leadership that embodies the spirit of our game. Football is about unity, joy, and the love of our country. Together, we can reclaim our pride and restore Zambian football to its rightful place on the continental stage,” he said.

Bwalya further expressed gratitude to Zambians for their unwavering support, encouraging collective efforts to secure a brighter future for football in Zambia.

“Thank you for your unwavering support and love for the beautiful game. Together, let’s build a brighter future for Zambian football,” said Bwalya.

The roadmap for the FAZ elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) was unveiled during an executive committee meeting held on December 21, 2024. The election process will commence with provincial elections on March 15, 2025, culminating in the elective congress scheduled for March 29, 2025.