FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has disclosed that Zambia will host a 6-Nation tournament in May, which will help the Copper Queens prepare for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for July. Kamanga however did not disclose the five other nations that will take part in the competition, hinting that arrangements have not been finalised with other would be participants. Writing in his weekly column, Monday, Kamanga said FAZ was focused on ensuring that the Under-17 Women’s National Team returns to make an impact at the junior World Cup. “It is such an exciting season with our under-17 Women National Team marching on the Morocco 2025 FIFA Women World Cup qualifiers against Tanzania on March 9 in Dare-sa-laam and seven...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here