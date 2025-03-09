THE Under-17 Women’s National Team begins its journey toward securing a second consecutive FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup appearance as it takes on Tanzania in the second-round, first-leg qualifier today at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam. Having made history by qualifying for the 2024 World Cup in the Dominican Republic, the Copper Princesses are eager to continue their momentum under the guidance of Carol Kanyemba. Kanyemba, who led the team to their maiden World Cup appearance, has assembled a strong 20-member squad, blending experienced players with new talent. Among the notable inclusions is Aston Villa youth star Jessica Johnson, whose exposure is expected to be a key asset for the young Zambian side. Leading the squad is captain...



