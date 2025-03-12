CHIPOLOPOLO midfielder Kings Kangwa has continued his stellar 2024-25 campaign in Israel, finding the net once again as Hapoel Be’er Sheva secured a 1-1 draw against Beitar Jerusalem at the Teddy Stadium on Monday night. Kangwa, who has been in fine form since joining the Israeli top-flight club, netted his 10th goal of the season in all competitions, helping Hapoel maintain their position at the top of the Israeli Premier League table. The 25-year-old playmaker produced a composed right-footed finish in the 13th minute after a pinpoint cross from Dan Biton, giving the visitors an early advantage. However, Beitar Jerusalem responded before halftime, with Omer Atzili finding the equalizer to restore parity. The hosts dominated the second half, pressing for...



