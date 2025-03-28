ZAMBIA Women’s National Team coach Nora Häuptle has announced a strong 24-member squad for the 2025 Yongchuan International Tournament, set to take place in Chongqing, China, from April 5-8. The tournament will feature hosts China, Uzbekistan, and Thailand and will serve as part of the Copper Queens’ preparations for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), scheduled for July in Morocco. The biggest highlight of Häuptle’s squad is the return the Copper Queens vice-captain, Grace Chanda, who will be making her long-awaited comeback after recovering from an injury that sidelined her following the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Chanda’s return is expected to add strength and experience to Zambia’s midfield as the team builds towards another strong showing at WAFCON....



