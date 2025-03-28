GOVERNMENT has commended the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Federation of Zambia for its remarkable efforts in developing and promoting the sport, which has rapidly gained recognition both locally and internationally. During a medal presentation ceremony for the national MMA team, Minister of Sports, Youth, and Arts Elvis Nkandu praised the federation, coaches, referees, and administrators for their dedication to the growth of MMA in the country. “Mixed martial arts is one of the fastest-growing sports globally, and Zambia is no exception. Sports play a crucial role in youth development, keeping young people away from anti-social vices while providing them with a structured outlet to develop their talents,” Nkandu said. He reiterated government’s commitment to supporting all sports disciplines, including MMA,...



