ZESCO United Girls FC have carved their names into the annals of Zambian football folklore, completing an astonishing invincible season to claim their first-ever Eden University Women’s Super League title in truly dominant style. The Ndola-based champions combined relentless attacking flair with a near-impenetrable defence, setting a benchmark for seasons to come.

Their coronation was effectively sealed weeks before the final whistle of the season, having mathematically secured the league crown well in advance. However, the final stretch remained crucial for their ultimate goal: perfection. They entered the last day needing only to avoid defeat to achieve legendary unbeaten status.

The final statistics paint a picture of pure dominance across the 34-league match campaign: 31 wins, 3 draws, and crucially, zero losses. They amassed 96 points, finishing a commanding 18 points clear of the previous season’s champions, Green Buffaloes Women. Zesco United Girls boasted the league’s most potent attack, scoring an impressive 112 goals, while their resolute defence was the stingiest in the league, conceding only 10 times.

That quest for an unblemished record culminated in a final-day fixture away in Kalumbila against Trident Queens. In front of fans hoping for a flawless campaign conclusion, Zesco United Girls delivered a champion’s performance. Midfielder Thandiwe Ndhlovu opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a sharp close-range finish. Though Trident Queens responded quickly, equalising just two minutes later through a Hossa Sebente header from a corner, Zesco’s determination shone through.

They regained the lead on 31 minutes thanks to a stunning strike from Eneless Phiri. The victory, and the invincible season, was sealed in the second half when captain Avell Chitundu rose powerfully to head home in the 54th minute, securing a hard-fought 3-1 win. While Trident Queens had their moments, the day belonged to Zesco, who put the final exclamation point on their historic season.

Throughout this ruthless, resolute, and relentless campaign, the team terrified opponents under the astute guidance of head coach William Zulu. Captained jointly by Melody Kipimpi and Avell Chitundu, the squad blended disciplined defence with explosive offense. Spearheading the attack was the prolific Penelope Mulubwa, whose clinical finishing earned her the Golden Boot with an incredible 35 goals. Their success was built just as much on that formidable defence, providing the bedrock upon which their attacking talents could flourish and ultimately revolutionise the Women’s Super League landscape.

Zesco Limited management, the team’s sponsors, expressed immense pride. “The technical bench and these incredible young women assured us they would bring home the league title, and they delivered beyond expectations,” stated Zesco United Chairperson, Ms. Patricia Musiya. “Witnessing their journey, their unbeaten streak, and the growing strength of women’s football in Zambia, led by this team, is immensely gratifying. Finishing the entire season unbeaten – it’s simply phenomenal. We stand firmly behind them and will continue to support their ambitions, especially as they prepare for international challenges in the COSAFA region and beyond.”

While celebrations are currently the top priority for the players and Coach Zulu, who understandably wants the team to savour this hard-earned and historic victory, the triumph inevitably shifts focus towards the future. The dominance displayed domestically was absolute, but the upcoming COSAFA Club Tournament presents a significant step up in competition, serving as the pathway to the prestigious CAF Women’s Champions League.

This raises compelling questions for the off-season: Will the current squad, which proved utterly dominant at home, possess the depth and experience required to compete against the best clubs across Southern Africa and potentially the continent? Or will the technical bench look to strategically strengthen key areas to bolster their chances on the international stage? These are considerations for the days ahead.

But for now, the applause belongs entirely to Zesco United Girls FC – the Unconquered, Unstoppable, and Undisputed 2024/2025 Eden University Women’s Super League Champions. Their season wasn’t just a victory; it was a statement of intent and a new chapter written in Zambian women’s football history.