THE Copper Queens will today sum up their Three Nations tournament when they face South Africa. Nora Hauptle’s ladies drew 1-1 against Botswana in their opening match of the Three Nations Challenge Series in South Africa. In an interview, Copper Queens defender Lushomo Mweemba said the team had prepared well against South Africa. She said the team needed to work on the mistakes made against Botswana and ensure that chances created were utilised. “Tomorrow’s game we have prepared well. We need to work on the mistakes that we made on the game against Botswana, we need to utilize the chances we had in the Botswana game. South Africa is not an easy team because they are the champions of the...