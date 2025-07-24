CHIPOLOPOLO head coach Avram Grant has described the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) as a critical stepping stone in Zambia’s long-term football development strategy, as the national team intensify its intensive training camp in Lusaka. Addressing the media after yesterday’s training session, at the University of Lusaka (UNILUS) Silverest campus, Grant said CHAN presents a unique opportunity to sharpen local talent and build depth for the senior national team, especially in light of Zambia’s limited number of players based in Europe. “I think CHAN is very important for us because it is not a secret, we don’t have many players playing in Europe. All the big teams have modernized, and most of their players play in Europe, where they benefit...