ZAMBIAN football icon Kalusha Bwalya, has delivered a motivational talk to Power Dynamos players, offering words of wisdom and encouragement following their international friendly against South African Premier Soccer League side Chippa United at Balfour Park. Bwalya, a former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president and 1988 African Footballer of the Year, urged the Kitwe-based outfit to aim for excellence both on and off the pitch. “It always brings me joy to see young players succeed and make progress in their careers. I want you to reach your full potential. Stay focused, be disciplined, and take care of your bodies. Good nutrition and lifestyle choices are key to sustaining a long career,” Bwalya said as he addressed the squad after...