INSPECTOR General of Police Graphel Musamba has attributed Nkwazi Football Club’s struggles to retain top coaches to what he terms as “unfair play” in the football financing landscape. Musamba says some clubs benefit from revenue streams that fall outside the boundaries of fair sporting regulations. Speaking in Lusaka following the appointment of Keegan Phiri as Nkwazi’s head coach, Musamba admitted that Nkwazi FC has historically lagged behind financially compared to other top Zambian clubs, especially when it comes to attracting and retaining high-profile coaches. “We have incomes that are diverse even in football organizations. Others have incomes whose resource is not based on the same level. That’s why sometimes in Europe they have a system that ensures revenue is based...