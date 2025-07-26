Zambia Athletics president Major Bernard Bwalya presentating the Fit Sport drink Z.A talent search ambassadorship to Janet Mutantabowa during the launch of the FIT Sport Drink – Zambia Athletics Talent Search in Lusaka on Friday 25th July 2025-Pictures by Chongo Sampa

Zambia Athletics president Major Bernard Bwalya presentating the Fit Sport drink Z.A talent search ambassadorship to Janet Mutantabowa during the launch of the FIT Sport Drink – Zambia Athletics Talent Search in Lusaka on Friday 25th July 2025-Pictures by Chongo Sampa

IN a historic moment for Zambian athletics, eight-year-old Janet Mutantabowa, a rising talent from North Western Province, has been officially named Ambassador of the FIT Sport Drink – Zambia Athletics Talent Search Program. The bold initiative, supported by headline sponsor Trade Kings Group, aims to identify and nurture young athletics talent across Zambia. Zambia Athletics (ZA) president Major Bernard Bwalya announced the appointment during the programme’s launch, describing Janet as a “symbol of Zambia’s hidden potential” and affirming the association’s full commitment to her development. “Zambia Athletics will provide Janet with a full education sponsorship at a school of her and her parents choice,” Bwalya said. “We will buy her books, provide monthly welfare support to her family, and give...