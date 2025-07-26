IN a quest to contribute to the development of football in Zambia, Zanaco Bank has officially launched the Zanaco Grassroots U17 National Football Tournament, a countrywide youth competition scheduled to take place from August 9th to 11th, 2025. The tournament will feature youth teams, both male and female, from all 10 provinces of Zambia and aims to identify, nurture, and promote talent at grassroots level. Speaking during the launch held at ZANACO Headquarters in Lusaka, Bank Head Client Solutions Chanda Katongo revealed that the bank had invested K3 million in organizing the tournament, which reflects the institution’s commitment to youth empowerment and community development. Katongo also announced a K10 million investment into the rehabilitation of Sunset Stadium, which will serve...