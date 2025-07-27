ZAMBIA Athletics (ZA) president Major Bernard Bwalya has cautioned senior athletes to act responsibly and serve as positive role models for upcoming talent in the sport. Speaking in the wake of the arrest of two senior athletes, Rhoda Njobvu and Lumeka Katundu, who were charged with producing and circulating obscene material, Major Bwalya described the incident as unfortunate and called for greater discipline and accountability among senior athletes. “I just want to urge all the senior athletes to check and balance their conduct. We have to know, when you stand in front of the camera or on the track, you’re already a public figure. And that said, you have to check your background, your conduct, how you are behaving, and...