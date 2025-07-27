SPORTS, Youth and Arts Minister, Elvis Nkandu has commended First National Bank (FNB) Zambia for organizing what he described as “the biggest running event on the Copperbelt,” during his address at the 2025 FNB Kopala Run in Kitwe. Gracing the marathon event for the third consecutive year, Nkandu applauded the participation of over 6,000 runners, including children, persons with disabilities, and athletes from various communities and schools across the province. “It has been a pleasure for me to attend the FNB Kopala Run for three consecutive years now and from what I have witnessed here today with over 6,000 participants, I can confidently say that this is the biggest running event on the Copperbelt,” Nkandu said. “From time immemorial, sport...