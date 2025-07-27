SENSATIONAL ZANACO Football Club Chairman David Musunga says the club has set its sights on securing a top-four finish in the upcoming MTN Super League season. The club has continued rebuilding with a youthful and dynamic squad under the leadership of head coach Mumamba Numba. Speaking in an interview with Journalists, Musunga noted that while the club remains ambitious, its current goals are based on a realistic assessment of competition in the league. “I think we’ve set a very realistic target for ourselves to be among the top four. After that, we believe the team will be consolidated and then, in the second season, we’ll aim for the championship. But for now, we want to be within the top four...