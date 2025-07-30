ZAMBIAN champions Power Dynamos have played out a 1-1 stalemate with South African Premier Soccer League side Sekhukhune United in an international friendly match played at Benoni Northerns Field in Johannesburg. Former Orlando Pirates star, Austin Muwowo gave Power Dynamos the lead with a well-taken goal, but the advantage was short-lived as Chibuike Ohizu restored parity for the South African outfit. The match forms part of Power Dynamos’ preseason tour of South Africa, aimed at sharpening the squad ahead of a demanding 2025/26 campaign both on the domestic front and in the CAF Champions League. Power Dynamos vice president Ferdinand Menzu believes the decision to hold the preseason outside Zambia will yield long-term benefits for the team. “The previous seasons...