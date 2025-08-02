CHIPOLOPOLO head coach Avram Grant has named a strong local squad for the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), which officially kicks off today in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. The team will be captained by experienced defender Kabaso Chongo, with midfield Kelvin Kampamba also named as a key figure in the group. Chongo and Kampamba, both recently unveiled as new signings for Zesco United, are expected to bring a wealth of experience and stability to a squad that blends seasoned local talent with promising young players. The team is set to depart for Nairobi, Kenya today, as they prepare to launch their Group A campaign in a tournament that will run until August 30th. Other notable local stars joining...