THE Chipolopolo duo of midfielder Kings Kangwa and winger Joseph Sabobo Banda have seen their European journey cut short after Hapoel Be’er Sheva was eliminated from the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday night. Be’er Sheva played out a goalless draw against Greek side AEK Athens at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary, failing to overturn a narrow first-leg defeat. The Camels, as Be’er Sheva are affectionately known by their fans, had gone into the second leg hoping to bounce back from a 1-0 loss in Athens last week. However, despite a spirited performance, they were unable to breach the Greek side’s defence. The solitary goal that ultimately made the difference in the tie came in the first leg courtesy...