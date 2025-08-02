MULUNGUSHI International Conference Centre will be buzzing with excitement this evening as the Zambia Premier League (ZPL), in partnership with Eden University, the proud sponsors of the Women’s Super League, hosts the prestigious inaugural ZPL Annual Awards Gala. The ceremony will celebrate and honour the outstanding individuals and institutions that have driven the women’s football development agenda forward in Zambia. One of the night’s most anticipated categories is the Coach of the Year, where three standout tacticians will go head-to-head for top honours. William Zulu, head coach of Zesco Ndola Girls, enters the race as a frontrunner, having led his side to an unbeaten title-winning campaign in the 2024/25 Eden University Women’s Super League. Zulu will compete against Charity Nthala,...