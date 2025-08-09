THE spotlight will be on the dugout today as seasoned tacticians Beston Chambeshi and Zeddy Saileti renew their rivalry in the opening fixture of the 2025 Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Carling Black Label Charity Shield at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The clash between National League high-flyers Konkola Blades and Kansanshi Dynamos will headline day one of the expanded two-day tournament, which marks the official curtain-raiser for the new Zambia Super League season. Chambeshi, who previously coached Kansanshi Dynamos, acknowledged the strength of his former side but remained confident in his team’s readiness for the challenge. “Kansanshi Dynamos is a big team. I coached this team and they have very good sponsorship, which is good. Last season they were runners-up and...