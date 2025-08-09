AVRAM Grant says the Chipolopolo’s lack of preparatory matches contributed to their disappointing 2-0 defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening Group A match of the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Thursday. Second-half goals from Matobo Mulabu and substitute Horso Mwaku handed the Congolese a crucial victory, leaving Zambia with work to do in their remaining group fixtures. Reflecting on the loss, Grant admitted that the Chipolopolo boys fell short in both performance and preparation. “We didn’t play well. We didn’t play like the way we want to play,” he said. “It was the first time that this team was playing together. We didn’t have friendly games. Even between...