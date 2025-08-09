ZANACO FC Chairman David Musunga says the club’s main objective in supporting the Zanaco Grassroots U-17 National Football Tournament is to scout and nurture young talent that can shape the future of Zambian football. Speaking in an interview ahead of the three-day youth competition, which kicks off today in Lusaka, Musunga stressed that the tournament was designed specifically to identify promising players from across the country. “That is our whole purpose to use the youth tournament to scout for young talent,” said Musunga. “This tournament has been designed to identify and nurture talent. And I think the easiest way of doing it is bringing all the cream of the youth players and assessing them in one venue. This is what...