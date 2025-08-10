ZAMBIAN champions Power Dynamos will face a daunting challenge in the CAF Champions League Preliminary Round as they come up against ASEC Mimosas, one of Ivory Coast’s most decorated clubs and a former continental champion. According to the 2025/2026 CAF inter-club competitions draw held yesterday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Power Dynamos will first play Asec Mimosa on September 19, with the return leg to be played between September 26–28. Should the Zambian Champions manage to overcome the Ivorian heavyweights, they will face the winner between African Stars (Namibia) and Vipers SC (Uganda) in the Second Preliminary Round. The second round is set to kick off on October 17, with the reverse fixtures to follow between October 24–26. Success in...