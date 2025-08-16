NATIONAL Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) president Alfred Foloko has encouraged the Zambia Chess Federation to consider introducing chess in refugee camps as part of a broader “Chess for Peace” initiative aimed at promoting unity, discipline, and mental development through sport. Foloko made the call during a dinner reception held in honour of Woman Grandmaster Dana Reizniece-Ozola, who is also the Deputy Chairperson of the International Chess Federation (FIDE). The event, hosted at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka, was organized by OYDC Zambia under the leadership of Acting CEO Benjamin Tembo. Reizniece-Ozola, who previously served as Minister of Finance in Latvia, was accompanied by Zambia Chess Federation president Leslie Chikuse. The visit formed part of an ongoing FIDE-led mission to promote...