SUPER League champions Power Dynamos are tomorrow set to wrap up their pre-season preparations with a high-stakes international friendly against Rwandan giants Armée Patriotique Rwandaise Football Club (APR FC) at the iconic 45,000-seater Amahoro Stadium in Kigali. The match marks the final test for Abayellow ahead of their double campaigns in the 2025/2026 MTN Super League and the CAF Champions League. Having returned from a productive 10-day training camp in South Africa where they played four competitive friendlies, Power Dynamos are now shifting focus to acquire tactical and mental insights from one of the most dominant clubs in East Africa. APR FC, 23-time Rwanda Premier League champions and winners of the last six consecutive league titles, offer the Zambian side...