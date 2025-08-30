FAZ has urged broadcasting giants TopStar Communications Limited to extend their investment beyond the elite league and channel resources into grassroots football, as the country looks to build a sustainable football development pipeline. The call was made during the first official engagement between FAZ, the Zambian Premier League (ZPL), and TopStar ahead of the landmark television broadcast partnership launch scheduled for September 5th, 2025. The high-level meeting brought together FAZ General Secretary Machacha Shepande, ZPL Chief Executive Officer Joseph Chimpampwe, and TopStar CEO Jimmy Carter, marking a significant step as the parties prepare to roll out the historic five-year deal that will see the MTN Super League broadcast live on TopStar platforms. Speaking during the engagement, FAZ General Secretary Shepande...