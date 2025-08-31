AFTER pulling off one of the biggest shocks of the 2025 CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA Qualifiers by eliminating defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, ZESCO Ndola Girls will this afternoon attempt to complete their fairy-tale run by beating Botswana’s Gaborone United to clinch their maiden COSAFA title and book a historic ticket to the CAF Women’s Champions League finals. The Zambian debutants staged a remarkable comeback on Friday, with Penelope Mulubwa and substitute Fridah Kabwe scoring second-half goals to cancel out Sundowns’ first half lead and seal a dramatic 2-1 semifinal victory at the UJ Stadium in Johannesburg. Having stunned the hosts and tournament favorites, ZESCO Ndola Girls head into today’s final at 14:00 hours with their confidence soaring high. However,...