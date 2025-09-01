CHIPOLOPOLO midfielder Kings Kangwa has kicked off the 2025/26 Israeli Premier League season in sensational fashion, scoring a first-half brace to inspire Hapoel Be’er Sheva to a resounding 7-0 demolition of Ironi Tiberias. Following an impressive 2024/25 campaign where he registered 14 goals and eight assists in 36 matches, Kangwa’s early season form signals his intent to dominate once again. His two-goal performance in Be’er Sheva’s second match of the season helped his side climb to top of the league with a perfect start: six points and 11 goals scored in two matches. Fellow Zambian and Be’er Sheva teammate Joseph Sabobo Banda was absent from the matchday squad. Songa Chipyoka featured for 79 minutes as Hapoel Petah Tikva marked their...