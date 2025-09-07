ZAMBIA’S long-distance star, Elizabeth Mukoloma, delivered a historic performance at the 2025 ABSA Marathon held at the Lusaka Showgrounds and shattered her own national record to emerge victorious in the women’s 42km race. Mukoloma, who runs under the Kansanshi Athletics banner, clocked an impressive 2 hours, 34 minutes and 29 seconds, significantly improving her previous national best of 2 hours, 46 minutes. Her outstanding effort not only earned her the top spot but also a cash prize of K50,000. In an interview after the race, Mukoloma expressed joy over her achievement and noted that her next objective is to compete in the Cape Town Marathon. “I feel very good because I have broken my record with a lot of minutes....