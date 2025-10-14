FAZ president Keith Mweemba says the FIFA Club Professionalisation and Management Workshop could not have come at a better time, describing it as a vital step in improving the management and commercial operations of local clubs. Speaking during the official opening of the workshop held on Monday, at Protea Hotel in Ndola, Mweemba said the gathering marked a significant milestone in Zambia’s football development journey, as it brought together FIFA experts and local football administrators to share ideas and enhance knowledge. “I am extremely delighted to be part of this historic event that brings together great football minds in one place,” Mweemba said. “It is not so often that we meet as a football family to share knowledge and map...