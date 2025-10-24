HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 17: Hellen Chanda of Zambia poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session on July 17, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

ZAMBIA international midfielder Hellen Chanda has set her sights on helping Eastern Flames FC climb out of the danger zone in the Saudi Women’s Premier League. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Goal Diggers following the completion of her move to the Saudi outfit, Chanda declared that her main goal is to inspire the club to victory in their remaining fixtures. Chanda said she was eager to embrace the new challenge and represent Zambia with pride in the Middle East. Chanda, who is widely respected for her versatility, tactical intelligence, and tireless work rate, expressed her delight at joining Eastern Flames on a one-year loan deal from Green Buffaloes Women’s Football Club, one of Zambia’s most successful women’s teams. “I...