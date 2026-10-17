RED Arrows host South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in a high-stakes CAF Confederation Cup second-round first-leg encounter at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium today, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 hours. Arrows assistant coach Kalililo Kakonje says facing a club of Kaizer Chiefs’ stature is motivation in itself for his players. “Kaizer Chiefs is a household name in African football, and playing such a team at this stage of the competition is self-motivating. So, we have prepared very well for a team that has enjoyed a lot of success in South African football, especially the domestic league. On the other hand, we have been a decent side also, in the recent past and reaching the group stages of either the CAF Champions League...