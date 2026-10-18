ZANACO produced a dramatic late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw against Napsa Stars at Sunset Stadium, despite playing the final 37 minutes with 10 men, while Kansanshi Dynamos secured their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Konkola Blades. The “bankers derby” looked destined for a goalless draw until the closing stages, but a dramatic finale saw both sides find the net in the final five minutes. Zanaco started brightly, with Collins Makungu coming close in the 15th minute, his header sailing inches over the bar. However, their momentum was halted in the 53rd minute when Clement Mundia received a second yellow card for a foul on Carlos Kaoma, reducing the home side to 10 men....