RED Arrows secured a narrow 1-0 advantage over South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup second-round tie at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, thanks to a late header from Alassane Diarra. The Airmen looked positive from the onset, with the Zambian side the more threatening team as Ackim Mumba caused constant problems for the Chiefs defence with his excellent wing play. Despite dominating possession and creating several chances, Red Arrows couldn’t find the breakthrough in the first half. Diarra fired a cracking effort from outside the box just wide in the 31st minute, while Zephaniah Phiri forced a save from the Chiefs goalkeeper shortly before the break. In first-half stoppage time, Mumba was twice set...