THE Zambia Under-17 Women’s National Team begins their third consecutive FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup campaign today against Japan in their Group D opener in Morocco. The Copper Princesses, who have struggled against Japan in previous editions, will be looking to make a strong start to their campaign as they aim to progress from a tough group that also includes France and Venezuela. Speaking ahead of the match, head coach Carol Kanyemba expressed confidence in her team’s preparations and the importance of a strong start. “We look forward to the game. It’s the reason why we’re here, to challenge and to compete. So the first game is here, we’ve been waiting for it, we’ve been training for it. Meeting Japan...