ZAMBIA’S 2026 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup campaign got off to a disappointing start as the Copper Princesses suffered a humbling 5-0 defeat to a well-drilled Japan side at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Morocco yesterday. The Asian giants took control of the match early, earning back-to-back corners in the second minute before opening the score in the 9th minute. Kurita Nanami capitalised on a pinpoint cross from Hanashiro Mei to beat the Zambian goalkeeper. Japan doubled their advantage just four minutes later through Oshita Sayana, leaving Zambia with a mountain to climb inside the opening quarter of an hour. Despite the early setback, Zambia showed glimpses of promise. In the 22nd minute, Lillian Mwenda, Jessica Johnson and Grace...