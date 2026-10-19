CHIPOLOPOLO Boys winger Lameck Banda has been fined over K5.7 million (€256,250) by an Italian Arbitration panel for prematurely terminating his contract with Serie A side, US Lecce without reasonable cause or mutual agreement. Banda, who’s contract has been adjudged to run until June 30, 2027, refused to show up for the Italian club’s pre-season tour in July, despite Lecce reaching out to the player on several occasions. It is unclear what position Banda’s camp took on the contract, but the player went on to seek a new club. He was initially linked with a move to Saudi Arabia before signing for Libyan side Al Swehly on August 11. Banda reportedly made an attempt to transfer as a free agent...