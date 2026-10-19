NKANA returned to the top of Stream A with a 2-0 win over Nchanga Rangers, while Chirundu United surged in Stream B and ZESCO United were held by Mufulira Wanderers. The Kalampa faithful were treated to a clinical first-half display as Nkana secured their third consecutive victory of the Transitional League campaign. Lazarous Kambole continued his impressive scoring form in the 22nd minute, beautifully controlling a chested pass from Kedrick Mumba before leaving his marker for dead with a deceptive shimmy and coolly slotting home with what is his third goal in three matches. Nkana doubled their advantage just before the break in spectacular fashion. Goalkeeper William Mtonga sparked a lightning counter-attack, feeding Harrison Chisala whose stinging effort was parried...