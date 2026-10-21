ZAMBIA’S Cosmas Bwalya has set a new national record after completing 32 laps covering 214.6 kilometers to win the individual race at the 2026 Backyard Ultra World Team Championship held at York Farm in Lusaka. Bwalya ran for 32 hours, finishing the final lap alone to emerge as Zambia’s top performer and put himself in contention for a place at the 2027 World Individual Championship in Tennessee, United States, subject to confirmation of his qualification by the organisers. His performance surpassed the previous Zambian benchmark of 30 laps held by Winstone Mwale, according to the results. Alick Mashowo finished second after completing 31 laps, covering 207.9km, also surpassing the previous national record. Joseph Mumba was third with 24 laps over...