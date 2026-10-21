MUNALI Suns coach David Musonda says the team is stepping up preparations for the Basketball Africa League (BAL) qualifying tournament, with international reinforcements expected to give the reigning domestic champions the experience and competitive edge needed to progress. Zambia will for the 2nd time host the qualifying tournament from October 30 to November 3, with teams from Zimbabwe, Botswana, Malawi, South Africa and Mozambique expected to compete. Musonda said Munali Suns had doubled their training sessions, working twice a day, in the morning and evening, as they prepare for the continental assignment. “So far so good. We’ve now, despite our practice, doubled up. We’re training twice a day, morning and evening. And concerning player morale, everything is good,” Musonda told...