Some time back, a Zambian blogger made a comment that Zambian musicians should consider dark skinned girls with afros in their music videos and not only light skinned girls. What was interesting to read where the comments from the followers.

“colourism in Zambia and Africa at large is real, you have to be light skinned for you to be considered beautiful which is not a good thing and that’s why our dark-skinned sisters tend to bleach their skin to meet the beauty standards, it’s sad.”

“there should be a better way to encourage young girls to know that dark skin is also beautiful.”

“there is a narrative being put out there that light skinned ladies are the only beautiful ones and this is perpetuated by the media, this is Africa and we are black.”

Another comment that came from a lady read “dark skinned women are not truly loved, they are liked because they are human beings too but the light skinned ones are truly loved and every man wants a yellow bone and truthfully speaking, they are attractive, truth be told. All we need is to accept ourselves.”

I have personally witnessed friends comment over my skin changes and say it’s glowing. They ask if I have changed lotions or soaps but what they do not know is am battling inflammation and hence taking turmeric, ginger, black pepper and aloe vera and these natural herbs have everything to do with changes they might be noticing. Some people on cancer medication also have skin changes and when you have no idea what one is going through, people will compliment you for the wrong reasons and this just goes to show that indeed people admire light skin. It also comes back to us as individuals who when we come across a baby who is light skinned, the compliments would be, ichi chi mwana ni cho sweta monga muzungu (this baby is also light skinned light a white baby) and this child will go on hearing such comments and we forget there are other children near by hearing us make those comments and it sinks in their subconscious that light skin is better than dark skin. I grew up hearing one of my brothers being told he was as dark as the forthcoming night whenever he misbehaved, he was naughty growing up.

Skin lightening for cosmetic reasons is associated with negative impacts on the wellbeing and adverse side effects on the skin. In spite of all this, the skin lightening industry continues to thrive and grow in Africa and in Zambia, people who are in the business of selling lightening products continue to have a big market. Our television has not been spared as even our local celebrities are slowly all becoming light skinned. Despite the knowledge of the dangers of cosmetic products containing hydroquinone, mercury and steroid agents, women and some men have continued to use these skin lightening products as bleaching their skin gives them confidence and validity as human beings that they are beautiful or good looking.

Sadly, some women are forced to bleach because society has pushed them into it. When a man comes home and tells you to take care of your skin as there are women out there with smooth skin to melt a man with one touch, such a woman gets defeated psychologically and will not hesitate to go out there and look for lotions or anything to brighten her skin. Sadly, this man pushing his wife to such extremes is a well learned man who should know better the side effects of bleaching creams.

There is a high risk of cancer associated with long term use of skin bleaching products. Skin bleaching in Africa has its roots in the transatlantic slave trade and continued during the European colonization of African nations. Skin bleaching leads to serious systemic problems such as diabetes, hypertension and renal diseases. Alarmingly, skin bleaching is also associated with dermatitis, steroid acne, discoloration, changes in skin thickness and wound healing becomes slower due to thinner skin layers, delayed skin regrowth and the absence of melanin which is killed by the bleaching makes one’s skin more vulnerable to harmful UV light. If people made efforts to visit the skin disease clinics, they would think twice to even look at a skin lightening lotion or cream. Others are calling it toning, whitening and it has reached an extent where people take tablets or injectables through drips and people who do this understand the potential risks but engage in it, nevertheless. They know that apart from cancer risks, it affects their fertility, but they would rather appear attractive, enjoy their light skin and follow fashion trends. Skin lightening products that contain mercury are very dangerous in pregnant women as they affect the unborn children who can be born with leukemia, lung or kidney complications, spinal and nerve complications or hearing and vision problems. And if you have been using a product with mercury, stop using it and your body will naturally get rid of it over time.

The motive for skin bleaching underlines the deep psychological needs of coping with psychological needs and desires of wanting smooth skin, enhancing beauty, seeking social favour and better job opportunities.

The overuse of skin bleaching products causes pigmentation of the skin, in Zambia, we say it gives a coca-cola fanta look and funny looking knuckles which faithfully remain as you were created. Historically, skin cancer has not been common among Africans because of melanin but when a person uses a chemical to stop the body from making the melanin, there are health implications and perhaps this is one of the reasons we have an increase in skin cancer in our society.

Public health strategies and programmes need to discourage the culture of colourism by advocating that all skin types have their own beauty and using more dark-skinned modes in commercials and music videos. Skin bleaching is an important public health issue that requires serious campaigns that go beyond informing people of the health risks involved.

As Africans, we are brown and beautiful, and the universe makes no mistake in giving us a particular skin tone that we are born with. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “the important thing about a man is not the colour of his skin or the texture of his hair, but the texture and quality of his soul.”

In memory of my late brother, Aka-Nambo, who whenever I stood in front of our bathroom mirror with a small cut mattress foam (puff), would say these words in passing, “the battle to remain beautiful.”

Seek help when in need, visit a counsellor near you!

About the author

Aka Monde, is a licensed Professional Counsellor who holds a Master of Science in Counselling from the University of Zambia. She believes in the adage “a problem shared, is a problem half solved.” Speak to your pastor, church elder, elderly family member or see a professional counsellor when in need.

Email: [email protected]