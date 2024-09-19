A birth of a child which is usually a time of joy for the entire clan brought sadness to Anna’s family. Anna could not remember much about the recent birth except that she felt anger looking at her baby. It was now two months and it felt like she was meeting her bouncy baby girl for the first time. After giving birth to two boys, she thought this birth would be different seeing it was the birth of a girl. She thought a change in sex would make things easier for her. With the loss of her mother, she relied on her elder sister to take care of her and the newly born baby as she became unaware of her...



