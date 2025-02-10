Introduction

This week’s discussion unveils how the tobacco industry employs subtle yet effective tactics to entice young people into tobacco use. Drawing from findings of The Big Tobacco, Tiny Targets Zambia 2024 study methodology (hereinafter referred to as “the study”) by the Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD), Master Chimbala Foundation, Centre for Primary Care Research, and the Young Professionals Network, this article highlights key strategies used to market tobacco products to young consumers. Additionally, this piece looks at insights from global research on youth-targeted tobacco marketing, which shall be used as supporting evidence.

The Reality of Youth Smoking in Zambia

There is growing evidence through research showing that tobacco use remains a public health concern, with young people being particularly more exposed to the vulnerabilities and health risks. The Tobacco Atlas documents that as of 2024, youth smoking prevalence in Zambia stands at 14.4%. Although stakeholders, like health organisations, Civil Society Organisations, and policymakers, have raised awareness about the dangers of tobacco use, the tobacco industry persists in pushing products aggressively, exploiting regulatory gaps. The research conducted by CTPD and the aforementioned partners reveals how industry players take advantage of the lack of tobacco control legislation to sustain demand among youths.

Most Common Tactics Used by the Tobacco Industry

i. Tobacco Placement Near Sweets, Snacks, and Sugary Drinks

One of the most alarming findings is how cigarette products are displayed alongside confectionery items, subtly normalising tobacco for young shoppers. The study surveyed 475 retail outlets in Lusaka and Chongwe, found that 28% of all surveyed shops positioned tobacco products near snacks, sweets, and sugary drinks—items that children and adolescents typically purchase.

This aligns with findings by Brown et al. (2023), who examined how the tobacco industry exploits point-of-sale (POS) marketing. In their study, they found that in 90% of the countries examined across all six World Health Organization (WHO) regions, cigarettes were displayed near consumables that appeal to children. Additionally, in some outlets, cigarettes were openly placed on counters, making them easily accessible to both adults and minors.

ii. Flavoured Tobacco: A Hidden Attraction for Youths

Tobacco companies have long employed flavoured products to make smoking more palatable to first-time users. Global research shows that these strategies are not unique to Zambia. For instance, 2025 State of Tobacco Control Report by the American Lung Association, despite the 2009 ban on flavoured cigarettes (excluding menthol), highlights tobacco firms continue to market flavoured cigars, e-cigarettes, and alternative products—many mimicking popular sweets and cereals. Locally, CTPD and its partners ‘study revealed that among the 475 surveyed shops, 55% sold flavoured cigarettes. These variants, often infused with fruity or menthol flavours, reduce the harshness of tobacco, increasing the likelihood of initiation and addiction among young users.

iii. Strategic Product Placement Near Schools and Playgrounds

Another concerning strategy involves placing retail outlets selling tobacco products in close proximity to schools and youth activity areas. As the study indicates, the 475 shops surveyed were located within 100 meters of 62 primary and secondary schools in Lusaka and Chongwe. Of these, 99% stocked and sold tobacco products, making access easy for school-going children.

Visibility plays a key role, the study found that in most cases, cigarette displays were positioned at children’s eye level. This subtle but effective psychological strategy normalises tobacco use, reinforcing the perception that smoking is an everyday activity. Accessibility also plays a role—93% of surveyed outlets sold single cigarette sticks, making it easier for youths to purchase them instead of full packs. This is a well-documented tactic used by the industry to hook young users before they can afford entire packs.

Similar strategies exist internationally. The UK Department of Health and Social Care, in its policy paper Stopping the Start: Our New Plan to Create a Smokefree Generation (October 2023), highlights how the placement of tobacco outlets near schools and the sale of single sticks have been widely used by the industry to attract young consumers.

iv. Advertising and Promotional Tactics

The study also identified widespread advertising and promotional strategies used to increase tobacco visibility. More than 80% of shops engaged branded cigarette displays and product placement. Additionally, 52% of outlets displayed advertising materials like posters and banners, reinforcing tobacco’s presence in spaces frequented by youths.

These common strategies are being employed by industry to ensnare youths into consuming tobacco products. Next week’s piece will explore Zambia’s options to counter industry tactics and protect young people.

About the Author:

Lucy P. Musonda is an Advocate of the High Court of Zambia-AHCZ, she currently works for the Centre for Trade Policy and Development as a Legal Researcher. She holds an LLB from the University of Zambia and currently pursuing an MBA at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh School of Business.