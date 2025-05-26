Introduction

Zambia’s forests are disappearing at an alarming rate with average annual deforestation rate estimated to be between 250,000 and 300,000 hectares, a crisis often attributed to economic activities such as agriculture, settlements and poverty-driven charcoal production. While these factors are undeniably significant, there is a deeper, less visible force at work, the prevailing mindset that shapes how individuals and communities perceive and interact with their environment. This opinion piece highlights the mindset as among the key factors driving deforestation in Zambia, exploring how attitudes, values, and behaviors perpetuate forest loss and hinder sustainable management.

Before outlining unpacking, what constitutes a deforestation mindset, it is fundamental to understand what mindset entails. Mindset includes values, beliefs, and mental frameworks through which people interpret the world and make decisions. In this regard, the “deforestation mindset” in urban communities in the Zambian context, refers to a set of attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors that indirectly or directly contribute to forest destruction, often without a full appreciation of the environmental consequences. It is a complex psychological and social phenomenon rooted in the urban experience.

Urban extractive mentality and its environmental cost

At the core of Zambia’s deforestation crisis lies an extractive mentality prevalent across many sectors of society. The Cifor report on Dynamics of the charcoal and indigenous timber trade in Zambia state that a typical household in Lusaka consumes about 1.3 tonnes of charcoal annually. Forests are often seen merely as sources of timber, fuelwood, or land to be cleared for agriculture without regard for regeneration or ecological balance. This dependency reflects a consumption mentality where forests are viewed primarily as commodities or resource pools to fulfill immediate urban energy demands. The convenience and affordability of charcoal have engrained an unsustainable cycle of forest extraction largely disconnected from long-term environmental consequences or stewardship responsibilities.

This extractive-driven mindset fosters what can be described as an “extract-first, think-later” culture. Moreover, the charcoal trade, dominated by urban demand, incentivizes rural producers to intensify tree harvesting without sufficient regard to conservation or regeneration. As a result, the once rich and dense forests surrounding Lusaka are severely reduced, triggering a cascade of ecological repercussions including biodiversity loss, soil erosion, and increased greenhouse gas emissions.

Ignorance and perceived disconnect from unsustainable behaviours

Another dimension of the prevailing mindset is inadequate environmental awareness and perceived disconnect between urban residents and the sources of their energy and livelihoods. Many Zambians, especially in urban centers like Lusaka, lack sufficient understanding of how deforestation affects biodiversity, climate, and livelihoods. The invisibility of forests in daily urban life fosters a psychological distance, rendering forests as abstract or invisible entities rather than vital systems sustaining life. For example, many people who use charcoal casually indicate foods such as beans, dry fish and others cook well using charcoal, further highlighting a casual approach anchored on mindset problem. This disconnection reduces incentives to engage in conservation or seek alternatives to destructive practices. Without environmental education and awareness campaigns that resonate with local realities, the mindset remains unchanged, and the status quo of forest exploitation persists.

Poverty, economic pressures, and survival strategies

Poverty and economic pressures shape a survival-oriented mindset that justifies deforestation as necessary for income generation and meeting basic needs. Charcoal production, small-scale agriculture, and logging often serve as critical livelihoods for rural communities and informal economies supporting urban areas alike. Within this context, sustainable practices may be viewed as luxuries beyond reach, and forest conservation as an abstraction incompatible with immediate economic realities. The mindset here prioritizes immediate survival over ecological sustainability, perpetuating cycles of forest depletion.

Role of institutional and policy gaps

Mindset issues are not limited to individuals; they permeate institutional frameworks and cultural norms. Weak enforcement of forestry laws, bureaucratic hurdles, and limited stakeholder engagement signal institutional mindsets that undervalue forests and community participation in management. The Forest Department acknowledges that illegal charcoal and timber trading, particularly around Lusaka, remains a pressing issue, with many producers operating without licenses or sustainable harvesting practices. Historically, centralized forest governance has alienated local communities, undermining ownership and stewardship attitudes. This approach reduced local ownership feelings, making urban consumers less inclined to advocate for or support sustainable forest management. The absence of clear, accessible alternatives coupled with insufficient urban-targeted awareness campaigns further entrenches unsustainable consumption habits.

In the next opinion piece, we are going to look at strategies for transforming mindsets in addressing the deforestation crisis.

Solomon Mwampikita is a Water Resources Management and Climate Change Expert, currently serving as the Lead Researcher on Climate Change and Environment at the Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD). He holds bachelor’s degree in Environment Studies from the University of Zambia and Master of Science in Water Management and Governance from IHE Institute for Water Education (Netherlands).