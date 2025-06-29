We’re midway through 2025, deep into the Zambian winter, and COVID-19 almost feels like an old, distant memory. But despite the nostalgia, this virus hasn’t vanished, it’s just evolved. And here in Zambia, this evolution matters.

What’s happening in Zambia now?

As temperatures drop, respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, are on the rise. While global headlines might have moved past the intense fear from a few years ago, locally we must remain alert. Zambia’s COVID-19 cases are currently low but steady, thanks to ongoing vaccination efforts from COVAX and our Ministry of Health. However, the colder months mean increased vigilance is essential, especially where healthcare access can be limited.

Our communities have historically faced higher health risks due to socio-economic challenges and healthcare accessibility. We mustn’t let complacency slip in. Knowledge is power, and awareness is our best defence.

While our vaccination coverage has improved significantly, misinformation and vaccine hesitancy still pose risks. Community outreach and awareness programs continue to be critical in ensuring vaccination rates rise and protect everyone. Informal conversations within families, schools, churches, and local markets can make a significant difference in acceptance and adherence to protective measures.

Meet Nimbus: The new variant

The latest COVID-19 strain making waves is officially NB.1.8.1, nicknamed Nimbus, a variant closely monitored by the WHO. While not necessarily causing panic, Nimbus is certainly worth paying attention to, especially as it spreads faster and more easily than previous strains.

Although Nimbus currently accounts for 10% to 30% of COVID-19 infections globally, its presence in Zambia means we need to remain cautious. Nimbus symptoms might resemble an aggressive cold, but one distinct feature sets it apart – a severe, sharp sore throat, described vividly by many as a “razor-blade throat.” Other symptoms include persistent fever, fatigue, mild cough, congestion, and stomach upset.

These symptoms aren’t something to brush off, especially since early detection helps minimise spread and severity. If symptoms arise, particularly among vulnerable groups, it’s crucial to seek medical advice promptly.

Who’s at risk in our communities?

Nimbus typically isn’t severe for healthy adults, but extra care is crucial for:

• Individuals with chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, or immunosuppression.

• Pregnant women, who need additional support and precaution.

• Elderly family members who may have weaker immune systems.

• Young children whose immune responses are still developing.

Given our close-knit family structures and frequent community interactions, protective measures remain essential to keep everyone safe. Being proactive can significantly reduce potential risks and ensure community wellness.

Practical steps for protection

We’re past the days of panic, but simple habits can offer significant protection:

• Vaccination: Keep your COVID boosters updated. If you haven’t received your latest booster, now’s the perfect time.

• Hand Hygiene: Regular hand washing or sanitising can drastically reduce virus transmission.

• Selective Masking: Wearing masks in crowded places such as markets, churches, or on public transport remains effective.

• Testing and Early Awareness: Early testing ensures you protect your loved ones by isolating if contagious.

Maintaining Good Health Habits

Beyond COVID-specific actions, general wellness practices strengthen our immune systems. Balanced diets rich in local fruits and vegetables, regular exercise, hydration, and adequate rest significantly enhances our bodies’ ability to resist infections. In Zambia, leveraging traditional nutritious foods and maintaining active lifestyles can help boost community health during these colder months.

The Mindset Shift

Early pandemic fears created understandable anxiety. Today, our approach should shift towards informed vigilance rather than constant worry. COVID-19 isn’t something to obsess over, but neither should it be ignored as “just another cold.” It requires balanced action and awareness.

As a resilient community, preparedness rather than panic should guide us. Our focus must be on collective wellness, informed action, and community care, especially protecting elders and vulnerable members.

By understanding the ongoing risks without undue fear, we can calmly integrate practical protective measures into everyday routines, making our communities safer and more resilient.

Avoiding misinformation

We know misinformation spreads quickly. Relying on trusted sources like the WHO, Zambia’s Ministry of Health, and local verified community platforms is essential. Foster open conversations rooted in accurate, compassionate communication, not sensationalised headlines.

Local radio stations, community meetings, and trusted community leaders play crucial roles in disseminating accurate information. Encouraging open dialogue and addressing concerns directly can significantly reduce misinformation’s spread and its harmful effects.

Your quick action checklist this winter:

• Recognise symptoms early: Test and isolate if symptoms appear.

• Promote vaccination: Encourage your family and friends to get vaccinated through everyday conversations.

• Normalise basic protection: Masks and hand hygiene should become routine.

• Prioritise community: Check on vulnerable family members, neighbours, and friends regularly.

• Stay Informed: Regularly check updates from reliable health authorities to keep current on any new developments or advice.

In summary, COVID-19 in 2025 isn’t the threat it was during the peak pandemic, but it remains a concern we must actively manage, especially here in Zambia. Let Nimbus remind us of the virus’s adaptability and our continued need for cautious awareness. Instead of fear, choose informed action, proactive wellness, and community care. By staying prepared and resilient, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones this winter and beyond.

(Kaajal Vaghela is a wellness entrepreneur, sportswear designer, and diabetes health consultant with over three decades of lived experience managing Type 1 diabetes. Having previously served as the chairperson of the Lusaka branch of the Diabetes Association of Zambia, she remains a passionate advocate for breaking down myths and building awareness about diabetes. For more information, check out: www.kaajalvaghela.com and for any feedback: [email protected])