﻿We are currently in the third quarter of 2025, and the Zambian music scene is buzzing with

hits that continue to dominate charts, streaming platforms, and social conversations. From

legendary acts to rising stars, these are the Top 10 trending songs on I Love Zed Music

right now.

1. Vinchenzo ft Blood Kid & B Quan – Believe What You Want

The I Love Zed Music WhatsApp Community voted this track as the most popular song at

the moment. Backed by impressive numbers on streaming platforms and the official video,

Vinchenzo proves once again why he is a fan favorite.

2. Yo Maps – Lwambo

Earlier this year, Yo Maps previewed “Lwambo” during a Facebook Live session, and fans

immediately demanded its release. The anticipation paid off — the track amassed over 1

million streams within just 3 days, cementing its place as one of Zambia’s biggest hits this

year.

3. Macky 2 – Dear Slapdee

In this heartfelt tribute, Macky 2 gives Slapdee his flowers while he is still alive. The rapper

openly acknowledges Slapdee’s influence, saying he first saw him on TV before making it

big himself. A powerful and emotional piece that has resonated with many fans.

4. Y Cool ft Stevo & Tommy D – Ukali

Signed under Apa Ili So Entertainment, Y Cool is finally getting the recognition he

deserves. His single “Ukali,” featuring Stevo and Tommy D, has quickly risen to become one

of the most streamed songs in the country.

5. Dizmo ft Peace Preachers – Ndeya Ntule

Released shortly after Dizmo’s engagement and marriage to Tinta, this track carries both

personal and celebratory vibes. It performed exceptionally well, clocking over 100,000 views

within the first 24 hours of release.

6. Vjeezy ft Yo Maps – Napapata

Taken from Vjeezy’s highly rated album “Standing On Business,” this collaboration with

Yo Maps has been making waves on streaming platforms. “Napapata” is one of the standout

songs that fans can’t stop replaying.

7. Towela Kaira ft Drifta Trek – Mulegeni

Towela Kaira came through with a fresh summer banger alongside Drifta Trek. “Mulegeni” is

her official second single of 2025, and it’s the kind of song you’d expect to hear blasting in

clubs and at parties.

8. Blood Kid ft Chef 187 & Dizmo – Nalichinja

A hard-hitting street anthem, “Nalichinja” brings together three powerhouse artists. With

Chef 187’s lyrical finesse, Dizmo’s energy, and Blood Kid’s unique style, the track has

quickly become a fan-favorite across Zambia.

9. Ndine Emma ft Chef 187 – Repeat

Ndine Emma continues to prove his versatility, this time teaming up with Chef 187 for

“Repeat.” The catchy hook and flawless delivery make it a track that fans can’t help but play

on loop.

10. Boy Kay ft Chester, Jemax & Blood Kid – Ukutasha

Boy Kay joined forces with Chester, Jemax, and Blood Kid to deliver “Ukutasha,” a vibrant

collaboration that celebrates gratitude and success. The song has become popular for its

infectious rhythm and star-studded lineup.

These songs showcase the diversity and talent within Zambia’s ever-growing music

industry. Whether it’s heartfelt messages, party anthems, or street bangers, Zambian music

continues to rise and dominate in 2025.