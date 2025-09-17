We are currently in the third quarter of 2025, and the Zambian music scene is buzzing with
hits that continue to dominate charts, streaming platforms, and social conversations. From
legendary acts to rising stars, these are the Top 10 trending songs on I Love Zed Music
right now.
1. Vinchenzo ft Blood Kid & B Quan – Believe What You Want
The I Love Zed Music WhatsApp Community voted this track as the most popular song at
the moment. Backed by impressive numbers on streaming platforms and the official video,
Vinchenzo proves once again why he is a fan favorite.
2. Yo Maps – Lwambo
Earlier this year, Yo Maps previewed “Lwambo” during a Facebook Live session, and fans
immediately demanded its release. The anticipation paid off — the track amassed over 1
million streams within just 3 days, cementing its place as one of Zambia’s biggest hits this
year.
3. Macky 2 – Dear Slapdee
In this heartfelt tribute, Macky 2 gives Slapdee his flowers while he is still alive. The rapper
openly acknowledges Slapdee’s influence, saying he first saw him on TV before making it
big himself. A powerful and emotional piece that has resonated with many fans.
4. Y Cool ft Stevo & Tommy D – Ukali
Signed under Apa Ili So Entertainment, Y Cool is finally getting the recognition he
deserves. His single “Ukali,” featuring Stevo and Tommy D, has quickly risen to become one
of the most streamed songs in the country.
5. Dizmo ft Peace Preachers – Ndeya Ntule
Released shortly after Dizmo’s engagement and marriage to Tinta, this track carries both
personal and celebratory vibes. It performed exceptionally well, clocking over 100,000 views
within the first 24 hours of release.
6. Vjeezy ft Yo Maps – Napapata
Taken from Vjeezy’s highly rated album “Standing On Business,” this collaboration with
Yo Maps has been making waves on streaming platforms. “Napapata” is one of the standout
songs that fans can’t stop replaying.
7. Towela Kaira ft Drifta Trek – Mulegeni
Towela Kaira came through with a fresh summer banger alongside Drifta Trek. “Mulegeni” is
her official second single of 2025, and it’s the kind of song you’d expect to hear blasting in
clubs and at parties.
8. Blood Kid ft Chef 187 & Dizmo – Nalichinja
A hard-hitting street anthem, “Nalichinja” brings together three powerhouse artists. With
Chef 187’s lyrical finesse, Dizmo’s energy, and Blood Kid’s unique style, the track has
quickly become a fan-favorite across Zambia.
9. Ndine Emma ft Chef 187 – Repeat
Ndine Emma continues to prove his versatility, this time teaming up with Chef 187 for
“Repeat.” The catchy hook and flawless delivery make it a track that fans can’t help but play
on loop.
10. Boy Kay ft Chester, Jemax & Blood Kid – Ukutasha
Boy Kay joined forces with Chester, Jemax, and Blood Kid to deliver “Ukutasha,” a vibrant
collaboration that celebrates gratitude and success. The song has become popular for its
infectious rhythm and star-studded lineup.
These songs showcase the diversity and talent within Zambia’s ever-growing music
industry. Whether it’s heartfelt messages, party anthems, or street bangers, Zambian music
continues to rise and dominate in 2025.