Lusaka, Zambia, 1st October 2025 – Yango Zambia, part of the global tech company, Yango Group, hosted a free health screening day for its partner drivers and food delivery couriers in Lusaka on Saturday, 27th September, 2025. The initiative is part of Yango’s ongoing commitment to improving the well-being and safety of all users of its platform.

During the event, partner drivers and couriers received professional health checks including blood pressure, eyesight, and blood sugar level screenings. They also participated in an interactive health talk designed to raise awareness on the importance of preventative healthcare and safe lifestyle habits. To further support their wellness journey, each participant was given a free first aid kit.

Speaking about the event, Kabanda Chewe, Country Head for Yango Zambia, said: “Our partner drivers and couriers are more than just partners, they are the backbone of Yango’s service in Zambia. Their dedication ensures that thousands of people reach their destinations and receive their food & package deliveries every single day. We believe that supporting their health and safety is not just a responsibility, but an investment in the community as a whole. This health screening day is one of the many ways we are working to make sure that every partner has access to essential wellness checks, knowledge, and resources that can help them live healthier and work more safely on the road.”

Milton Chilufya, a registered nurse who conducted screenings on the day, emphasized the importance of the initiative: ‘’Regular checks for blood pressure, sugar levels, and eyesight are crucial in preventing long-term conditions. What Yango has done here today is very impactful because it not only provides immediate medical insights but also raises awareness among the drivers about how to look after their health in practical ways.”

Beyond digital innovation, Yango has also previously hosted events that included road safety talks and free eye tests for partner drivers and couriers, underscoring the ongoing investment in driver and courier wellness. By continuing to combine innovation with community centred programs, Yango is helping to empower partner drivers and couriers, promote safer roads, and contribute positively to the communities it serves in Zambia.