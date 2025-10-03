Lusaka, Zambia, 3rd October 2025 –– What began as an ordinary Yango ride in 2022 has blossomed into an extraordinary love story. Today, Yango, the global tech company transforming urban mobility and digital services, has celebrated the inspiring love story of Mercy Mkandawire and Lawrence Malama, a Zambian couple whose journey began with a simple Yango ride in 2022 and has since blossomed into marriage and family life.

As a tribute to their story, Yango surprised the couple with a K10,000 gift, a private dinner at The Urban Hotel, and a chauffeured evening driven by Jonathan Igirubuntu, Driver of the Month in Yango for July. The K10,000 will enable Mr. Malama to repair a truck he plans to use for Yango Cargo delivery, showing how the family’s connection to Yango continues to grow both personally and professionally.

Reflecting on the gift and their growing relationship with Yango, the couple said: “We are truly grateful to Yango for celebrating our journey in such a special way. What started as a simple ride turned into a lifelong partnership, and it’s something we never imagined could happen. This experience has reminded us that Yango is more than just a ride-hailing app — it has been part of our love story from the very beginning. Being surprised with such generosity, from the private dinner to the support for our future plans, has touched our hearts deeply. We feel proud to call ourselves a Yango family and will always cherish this moment as a milestone in our journey together.”

Mercy recalls that first trip vividly. “I booked a Yango from Mandevu to Kabangwe. I didn’t know how it worked at first, but when I finally got into the car, I met the most amazing driver. We shared a laugh just minutes into the ride — and that was the beginning of our love story.” Two months later, the pair got engaged, and by 2024, they were married. Today, they are raising a son together and proudly call themselves a “Yango family.”

Speaking about the couple, Yango Country Head in Zambia, Kabanda Chewe explained: “This story is proof that Yango is not only about moving people from one place to another — it’s also about creating connections that transform lives. We are proud to have played a part in Mercy and Mr. Malama’s journey, and we look forward to seeing them grow even more with Yango.”

For Yango, celebrating the Malamas is about more than highlighting a love story, it’s about honoring the community of passengers and partner drivers who trust the platform every day. Yango is proud to celebrate this family — a symbol of how everyday rides can lead to life-changing destinations. Yango continues to strengthen its presence in Zambia by not only offering safe, convenient, and affordable mobility solutions, but also by supporting stories that reflect its deeper role in connecting lives and building communities.