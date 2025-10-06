You know that feeling when you wake up tired even after a full night’s sleep? Or when your brain feels foggy halfway through the day, and no amount of coffee seems to help? We often call it “getting older.” But what if that fatigue isn’t really about age at all?

There’s a growing body of science suggesting that many of the changes we blame on ageing are actually linked to something smaller and far more fixable. Inside every cell of your body are tiny engines called mitochondria. They convert food into energy, fuelling everything from your heartbeat to your thoughts. When they are strong, you feel energised and focused. When they’re tired, you feel the same.

The American author Dave Asprey recently popularised this idea. He argues that after thirty, most people begin to lose mitochondrial efficiency, and by forty, many reach what he calls “mitochondrial bankruptcy.” His language is dramatic, but there’s some truth underneath. Studies show that as we age, oxidative stress builds up and these microscopic engines slow down. The result is slower recovery, mental fatigue, and a body that feels older than it is.

But mitochondria can be nourished and protected. And you don’t need imported supplements to do it. The real antidote might already be growing in your garden or sold at your local market.

Across Zambia, from backyard gardens to roadside stalls, we have an abundance of leafy vegetables our grandparents ate daily: rape, kale, spinach, pumpkin leaves, sweet potato leaves, bondwe, and so many others. These greens are not just fibre and colour on a plate; they’re nutritional powerhouses. They contain chlorophyll, iron, magnesium, and antioxidants that protect cells from damage. When eaten regularly and cooked gently, they provide the same kind of cellular protection that Asprey calls “biohacking.”

Spirulina and chlorella, two types of freshwater algae often sold as health supplements, are rich in glutathione, manganese, and superoxide dismutase. These are compounds that neutralise free radicals and reduce inflammation. But ordinary Zambian vegetables do the same job. Rape and kale, for example, are full of vitamin C, beta-carotene, and polyphenols that support cellular energy. Our “village foods” were the original biohacks.

The trouble is we’ve drifted away from them. Many urban households rely on refined foods, cooking oils, and quick meals. Even when vegetables are on the menu, they’re often cooked to death: boiled until all colour and life are gone, then drained and fried again. By the time that pot reaches the table, most nutrients have disappeared into the sink.

If you want your food to help you stay youthful and energised, the first step is to stop overcooking it. Heat breaks down vitamins and delicate antioxidants. Light steaming, blanching, or flash-frying for just a few minutes keeps those compounds intact. And don’t be afraid of a little rawness. A handful of lightly washed greens in a salad, sandwich, or smoothie adds live enzymes that your mitochondria love.

This isn’t about stopping ageing. Ageing is natural and beautiful. But premature fatigue and brain fog are not. Those are signals that your cells are asking for better fuel. Health doesn’t start in a hospital; it begins in soil, seeds, and kitchens.

I call it the “grandfather diet.” It’s the way older generations ate before imported fast foods took over. Our meals built around fresh vegetables, groundnuts, maize, and small portions of meat. No preservatives, no fancy labels, just real food grown on familiar land. That way of eating can lower your risk of diabetes and hypertension, as well as slow cellular wear and tear, which is the real face of anti-ageing.

Many of the nutrients that support mitochondrial function, magnesium, zinc, selenium, and plant pigments, are already in Zambia’s agricultural landscape. They’re in our soils, beans, leafy vegetables, and even wild fruits. But they’re disappearing from our plates because we’ve mistaken convenience for progress.

So when Asprey talks about “hacking your mitochondria,” we don’t need to rush for foreign supplements. We can reclaim what we already know. Instead of spirulina powder, think moringa leaves in your porridge. Instead of chlorella capsules, think pumpkin leaves from your grandmother’s garden.

Modern research is catching up with traditional wisdom. Studies from Japan and Europe show that regular consumption of green vegetables is linked to better muscle strength, sharper cognition, and lower rates of chronic disease. Antioxidant compounds from plants help recycle cellular energy and reduce oxidative stress. In simple terms, they keep your cells breathing better.

And if you really want to boost your mitochondria, combine greens with movement and rest. Exercise increases their number in muscle cells, while proper sleep allows them to repair. Even simple habits like walking after meals, drinking enough water, spending time outdoors can help your body use energy more efficiently.

Feeling wiped out all the time is not inevitable. It’s a message from your body to pay attention to what’s on your plate and how it’s prepared. The fountain of youth isn’t hidden in an expensive supplement or a clinic abroad. It’s right there in your backyard, waiting to be watered, cooked with care, and eaten with gratitude.

This week, look at your meals differently. Ask yourself: where is the green on my plate? If it’s missing, grow some, buy some, or trade with a neighbour. Steam it lightly, add a squeeze of lemon, and eat it while it’s still bright.

Your body isn’t asking for magic. It’s asking for nourishment. Your mitochondria will thank you, your energy will rise, and maybe, just maybe, you’ll start to feel a little more like your younger self. Not because time has reversed, but because you finally remembered what your grandparents never forgot.

Kaajal Vaghela is a wellness entrepreneur, sportswear designer, and diabetes health consultant with over three decades of lived experience managing Type 1 diabetes. Having previously served as Chairperson of the Lusaka branch of the Diabetes Association of Zambia, she remains a passionate advocate for breaking down myths and building awareness about diabetes. For more personalised coaching or corporate wellness workshops, visit: www.kaajalvaghela.com and for any feedback: [email protected])